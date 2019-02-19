Crime
February 19, 2019 9:34 am
Updated: February 19, 2019 9:36 am

Parole hearing Tuesday for Calgary man who strangled wife, encased body in cement

By The Canadian Press

Allan Shyback was originally sentenced to five years for the manslaughter death of Lisa Mitchell, as well as two years for causing an indignity to a human body. The appeal court added an additional three years to Shyback’s sentence, bringing his total sentence up to 10 years.

Global News
A A

A man who strangled his wife and concealed her body in a wall of their home after enduring what he described as years of domestic abuse is scheduled for his first parole hearing on Tuesday.

Allan Shyback was convicted of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!
Story continues below

He was originally sentenced to seven years in prison, but the Alberta Court of Appeal increased it to 10 years.

Shyback testified at his trial that he killed Mitchell in defence as she attacked him with a knife.

He said he panicked, put her body inside a plastic bin and cemented it into a basement wall of the Calgary home they shared with their children.

READ MORE: ‘It doesn’t make me a murderer’: Allan Shyback defends actions in death of his wife

Last fall, the Appeal Court, in adding more time to his sentence, noted the severity of Shyback’s crimes

“For two years, the respondent led the deceased’s family to believe that she was alive and there was some hope of her returning. He maintained this deception until the Mr. Big operation revealed the truth,” Justice Jack Watson wrote on behalf of the three-member panel.

“It was particularly cruel for the respondent to suggest to the children that their mother had abandoned them but might return one day, even though he knew she was entombed in the basement of the house in which they were all living.”

READ MORE: ‘My hands were around her neck:’ trial hears Allan Shyback’s alleged confession

An undercover police operation began in 2013 and ended with Shyback’s confession and arrest in Winnipeg.

The parole hearing at Bowden Institution, south of Red Deer, Alta., will assess any risk he may present to the community if he is released. In most cases, board members give their decision and reasons the day of the hearing.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta crime
Allan Shyback
Calgary crime
concealed body
death of Lisa Mitchell
Domestic Abuse
Indignity to a body
Lisa Mitchell
Lisa Mitchell death
Manslaughter
Parole
Parole Hearing
Strangled

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.