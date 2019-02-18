Freezing rain alert issued for Peterborough and Kawarthas

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain alert for Peterborough and the Kawarthas later this week.

A low-pressure system from Texas will track towards the Great Lakes on Wednesday, bringing precipitation beginning as snow on Wednesday evening for central Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe.

The weather statement applies to Peterborough, Peterborough County, Lindsay and northern Kawartha Lakes (Fenelon Falls and Balsam Lake Park).

However, the snow will “quickly change” over to freezing rain and then to rain overnight, the statement reads.

The precipitation pattern will continue a few hours later over eastern parts of the province where regions may see five to 10 centimetres of snow and ice pellets before the changeover to freezing rain early Thursday morning.

“Untreated surfaces, such as roads, walkways and parking lots, could become icy, slippery and dangerous,” stated Environment Canada.

