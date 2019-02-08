Freezing rain is leaving behind ‘ghost apples’ in Michigan

The wacky winter weather over the last few days has left behind an interesting phenomenon in a Michigan town, where “ghost apples” are appearing on trees.

Andrew Sietsema was out pruning some trees in western Michigan on Wednesday when he spotted the so-called “ghost apples.”

He shared photos on social media showing an ice shell hanging from a tree in the shape of an apple.

“I guess it was just cold enough that the ice covering the apple hadn’t melted yet, but it was warm enough that the apple inside turned to complete mush,” Sietsema suggested to CNN, noting that apples have a lower freezing point than water.

“And when I pruned a tree it would be shaken in the process, and the mush would slip out of the bottom of the ‘ghost apple,'” the man said.

According to WOODTV News, the phenomenon is spotted in the state region known as the Fruit Ridge, a region near Sparta, which is known for its apple production.

“Most apples just fell off, ice and all. But quite a few would leave a cool “ghost apple” behind,” Sietsema said.”Jonagolds are one of my favourite apple varieties, but we’ll call these ‘Jonaghosts.'”

How do you like them apples?