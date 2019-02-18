Cold weather alert issued for Hamilton

With the temperature expected to drop to minus 16 overnight, the Hamilton Medical Officer of Health issued a cold weather alert on Monday.
It means community agencies who work with people who are vulnerable and experiencing homelessness have been notified. Agencies are working with the Salvation Army to implement their policies and procedures with regards to cold weather.
City of Hamilton rec centres are available during regular hours for those who need to keep warm and the MacNab Transit Terminal will stay open until HSR service ends.
Hamilton Health has also issued the usual reminders on dealing with the cold. They include dressing in layers; protecting your face, ears and hands with a scarf, hat and gloves; and avoiding strenuous exercise outside.
This alert will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued.
