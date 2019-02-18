1 man injured in industrial accident in Halifax

One man has been transported to hospital after sustaining what are believed to be non-life-threatening-injuries after an industrial accident in Halifax on Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the incident at 7:57 a.m. at an address on Darjeeling Drive.

Police say they believed a 24-year-old man had fallen and sustained injuries.

The province’s Department of Labour will continue to investigate the incident.

