1 man injured in industrial accident in Halifax
One man has been transported to hospital after sustaining what are believed to be non-life-threatening-injuries after an industrial accident in Halifax on Monday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the incident at 7:57 a.m. at an address on Darjeeling Drive.
Police say they believed a 24-year-old man had fallen and sustained injuries.
The province’s Department of Labour will continue to investigate the incident.
