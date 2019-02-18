Peterborough man charged with impaired driving in collision

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges following a two-vehicle collision last week.

Peterborough Police Service say on Feb. 13 around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a collision on Parkhill Road at Wallis Drive.

Police say while speaking to one of the drivers involved in the collision, an officer detected a “strong odour” of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s mouth.

A subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle, police said.

Mohammad Naeem Najeeb, 39, of Emery Way, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 6.

