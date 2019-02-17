Ontario father charged with daughter’s murder recovering from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Peel Regional Police say the 41-year-old father arrested in connection with the murder of his 11-year-old daughter, who was the subject of an amber alert Thursday night, is recovering in hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Roopesh Rajkumar was apprehended by the Ontario Provincial Police in a high-risk takedown on a highway near Orillia, Ont., after his daughter, Riya Rajkumar, was found dead inside the basement of his home in Brampton.

He was taken to a trauma centre after being transferred into police custody on Friday and later charged with first-degree murder. His case is expected to be brought to court once he’s medically cleared to attend, police said.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements have been made for Riya Rajkumar who will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

A memorial page by Lotus Funeral and Cremation Centre Inc. says the funeral will begin at 9:00 am on February 20 at 121 Cityview Dr. A visitation service will also be held the day before beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the same location.

A crowdfunding initiative has also been set up to cover the costs of the girl’s funeral.

Riya Rajkumar became the subject of an amber alert after she was reported missing by her mother on February 14.

Police said the girl, who was out with her father for her birthday on Valentine’s Day, was supposed to be dropped off to her mother at a predetermined time, but that never happened. Officers said the girl’s mother alerted police after she received concerning information from the father that he intended to do himself and their daughter harm.

Shortly after the alert went out, police said Rajkumar was found dead inside her father’s home at Hansen Road North and Crawford Drive.

A vigil, organized by a former classmate of the victim’s mother, was held Saturday evening in Mississauga.

