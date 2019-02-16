Sephora causes uproar after cancelling orders that used $88-off promo code
Sephora customers are speaking out after the company said it won’t honour orders placed with an $88 discount code that was circulating on social media.
The beauty boutique has notified customers that online orders that used the 88OFF code have been cancelled, posts shared to Twitter on Saturday show.
Jenny (@jensun_26) February 16, 2019
“The $88 off $100 deal posted on non-Sephora channels is not a valid promotion and is therefore not being honoured,” the company stated, according to several posts.
“Because your order included this promotion, it has been automatically cancelled. We apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment this causes.”
Many complained about the decision, arguing that since the code worked when they ordered, Sephora should honour it.
The debacle even drew comparisons to the ill-fated Fyre music festival.
Others, however, said the customers should have known that the deep discount couldn’t be legit.
“I can’t help but laugh at people legitimately upset they aren’t going to get $100 worth of product for $12 from @Sephora,” Twitter user @ambyhussey said.
Sephora Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Global News. Through its Twitter account, the retailer offered an apology to a customer for the “confusion surrounding the situation.”
“This promotion is not currently available and we are unable to honour it,” the company said.
How the deal originated is unclear, but a video of the code being applied to the website shows the promotion was in conjunction with the Lunar New Year.
