Sephora causes uproar after cancelling orders that used $88-off promo code

Sephora customers are speaking out after the company said it won’t honour orders placed with an $88 discount code that was circulating on social media.

The beauty boutique has notified customers that online orders that used the 88OFF code have been cancelled, posts shared to Twitter on Saturday show.

Disgusting practice @Sephora . The poor PR the company will/ IS getting from this will impact your bottom line far… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Jenny (@jensun_26) February 16, 2019

“The $88 off $100 deal posted on non-Sephora channels is not a valid promotion and is therefore not being honoured,” the company stated, according to several posts.

“Because your order included this promotion, it has been automatically cancelled. We apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment this causes.”

@Sephora your website says that the email confirmation is my receipt. So since I have my receipt- a legally binding contract between consumer and company. Your company agreed to sell the products at that price at that time. Your mistake. Own it and honor it !! #sephora #88off — reemasiddiqi@outlook.com (@reemasiddiqiou1) February 16, 2019

Many complained about the decision, arguing that since the code worked when they ordered, Sephora should honour it.

The debacle even drew comparisons to the ill-fated Fyre music festival.

88OFF is like the Fyre Festival of @Sephora this is wild — Teighan (@temilyy29) February 16, 2019

me when @sephora eventually cancels my 88off order https://t.co/pKjZuTgca4 — natalia (@natalianicole51) February 16, 2019

Others, however, said the customers should have known that the deep discount couldn’t be legit.

“I can’t help but laugh at people legitimately upset they aren’t going to get $100 worth of product for $12 from @Sephora,” Twitter user @ambyhussey said.

I can't help but laugh at people legitimately upset they aren't going to get $100 worth of product for $12 from @Sephora …. #88off — Amber (@ambyhussey) February 16, 2019

#88off really? you couldn't stop and think… "mmmmm this sounds 'too good to be true'?" — KissMyBunnyButt (@KissMyBunnyBut1) February 16, 2019

Sephora Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Global News. Through its Twitter account, the retailer offered an apology to a customer for the “confusion surrounding the situation.”

We apologize for the confusion surrounding the situation! This promotion is not currently available and we are unable to honor it. — Sephora (@Sephora) February 16, 2019

“This promotion is not currently available and we are unable to honour it,” the company said.

How the deal originated is unclear, but a video of the code being applied to the website shows the promotion was in conjunction with the Lunar New Year.

RT TO SAVE LIFE! Use promo code 88off to save $88 on Sephora when you spend $100 plus. IT ACTUALLY WORKS! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/A6PsmfF4LQ — aissu (@aissulloyd) February 15, 2019

They are cancelling the orders. I was just emailed pic.twitter.com/CE9kvZhEPM — Destiney. (@BomberryDestiny) February 16, 2019

Not sure how @Sephora can cancel customer orders without the customer’s authorization, if the promo code was expired than it shouldn’t have worked. You should be honouring these orders as it was a mistake on YOUR companies end. Completely not the customers fault — em (@emxrrxs) February 16, 2019

Really @Sephora? The amount of money I spend on your company annually and you can’t even honour the #88off to the people that caught it?? Is the $88 really worth losing the goodwill of your customers?????? Excuse me while I purchase my products from @Nordstrom or @HoltRenfrew now — KNM (@KRYSSI__) February 16, 2019

hi @Sephora pls explain to me how replying to my concerns with an exact copy of the email THAT I AM REPLYING TO is “customer service”? pic.twitter.com/HAHbIwFefU — tiffany (@tiffany_d4L) February 16, 2019

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!