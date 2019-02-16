Surrey Trailer Fire
February 16, 2019 2:37 pm

Surrey trailer park fire leaves man suffering burns, smoke inhalation

By Online Journalist  Global News

One man was injured in a fire at the Plaza RV park on Friday night.

Curtis Kreklau
A A

An overnight fire in a Surrey trailer park has left a 55-year-old man in hospital.

Surrey Fire Service says it was called to the park at 8266 King George Boulevard around 9 p.m. on Friday.

READ MORE: Okanagan man hospitalized after fire destroys mobile home in Penticton

When crews arrived, they found a fire in a fifth-wheel camper trailer.

Firefighters got the occupant out, and paramedics took him to Vancouver General Hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation and burns to his hands and face.

Firefighters say the RCMP was called to the scene, and that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WATCH: (Aired: June, 2017) Surrey couple loses everything after their mobile home catches fire

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
fire investigation
Lower Mainland
man injured surrey trailer park fire
man injured trailer fire
man injured trailer park fire
news
Surrey fire
Surrey Fire Service
Surrey Fire Services
Surrey Trailer Fire
Trailer Fire
trailer park fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.