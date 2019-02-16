Surrey trailer park fire leaves man suffering burns, smoke inhalation

An overnight fire in a Surrey trailer park has left a 55-year-old man in hospital.

Surrey Fire Service says it was called to the park at 8266 King George Boulevard around 9 p.m. on Friday.

READ MORE: Okanagan man hospitalized after fire destroys mobile home in Penticton

When crews arrived, they found a fire in a fifth-wheel camper trailer.

Firefighters got the occupant out, and paramedics took him to Vancouver General Hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation and burns to his hands and face.

Firefighters say the RCMP was called to the scene, and that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WATCH: (Aired: June, 2017) Surrey couple loses everything after their mobile home catches fire

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!