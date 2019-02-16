Indian and Metis Friendship Centre trashed by vandals

A resource site for the city’s Indigenous community and surrounding neighbourhood has been vandalized.

The Indian and Metis Friendship Centre just off Main Street in the North End has suffered severe damage, discovered Friday night.

The Bear Clan’s James Favel could only describe the scene as “trashed.”

“Every single office has been ransacked of everything of value,” said Favel. “Some cultural items are missing, others were destroyed or left to be reclaimed by the building.”

Pictures from the scene show garbage and food strewn everywhere, toilets pulled off their bases and general damage to the centre including the kitchen and the bathroom.

There are also holes in the wall, damage to furniture, destroyed a room full of mattresses, copper wiring and piping stripped from the building, roof tiles pulled down and record-keeping files strewn around.

The centre has been in dire financial straits since October and had to close down, with hopes it would re-open in 2019. Favel said he believes people were living in the centre while it was closed, despite the fact there was no heat in the building.

“My heart is broken … this is awful,” said Favel.

“How can someone destroy something that benefited so many for such small gains? It’s absurd and heartbreaking.

“This is a blow to our community.”

Favel said Winnipeg police are investigating.