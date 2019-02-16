Junior hockey: Silvertips ground Rockets, Centennials fend off Vees

A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Everett 3, Kelowna 1

At Kelowna, Max Palaga had a stellar outing for Everett, stopping 31 of 32 shots and earning first-star honours, as the Silvertips beat the Rockets.

Bryce Kindopp, with two goals, and Gianni Fairbrother scored for Everett (39-13-1-2), which trailed 1-0 early in the first period but rallied with three unanswered goals.

Kyle Topping, who opened the scoring at 7:26 of the first period with a power-play goal, scored for Kelowna (23-27-4-1). Roman Basran stopped 27 of 29 shots for the Rockets, earning second-star honours. Topping was the third star in the tight-checking contest.

Fairbrother made it 1-1 at 12:18 of the first, also on the power play, with Kindopp scoring his first of the night at 8:18 of the second. In the third, with Kelowna having pulled its goalie for an extra attacker, Kindopp rounded out the scoring with an empty-net marker at 19:43.

READ MORE: WHL Roundup: Friday, February 15, 2019

Rockets defenceman Lassi Thomson temporarily left the game late in the first period after taking a high stick. He returned for the second, but wearing a full face mask.

Everett was 1-for-3 on the power play while Kelowna was 1-for-5. The attendance was 4,562.

Everett leads the Western Conference with 81 points, 30 more than seventh-place Kelowna (51). In second with 79 points are the Vancouver (38-13-2-1), who visit Kelowna tonight. Game time at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

On Friday, the Giants posted a 5-4 home-ice win over the Spokane Chiefs (30-18-2-4). The Chiefs trailed 4-1 after 40 minutes, but rallied to make it 4-3 when Eli Zummack scored at 11:51 of the third. Vancouver replied, Jadon Joseph at 15:46 to make it 5-3, but Riley Woods redirected a centering pass to make it 5-4 at 18:50. Spokane had chances in the final 1:10 with its goalie pulled, but couldn’t equalize.

The Giants are 3-for-3 this season against the Chiefs. Against Kelowna, Vancouver is 4-1.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Merritt 4, Penticton 2

At the South Okanagan Events Centre, Austin Roden made 53 saves as the Centennials held off the Vees and closed Penticton’s lead in the Interior Division to just two points.

Daniel Tkac, Rylan Van Unen, with a penalty-shot goal, Nick Granowicz and Matthew Kopperud scored for Merritt (32-15-4-3), which led 1-0 and 3-1 at the period breaks. Roden was the game’s first star.

Ryan Sandelin, on the power play at 8:35 of the second to make it 2-1, and Jack Barnes, who closed out the scoring at 10:08 of the third, replied for Penticton (34-15-3-2).

Jack LaFontaine started for the Vees but played just 27 minutes, stopping 19 of 21 shots. Derek Krall was 13 of 15 in relief. The Vees outshot the Cents 55-36.

Merritt was 0-for-5 on the power play while Penticton was 1-for-6. The attendance was 3,047.

In Interior Division standings, Penticton leads with 73 points, but Merritt is right behind at 71 points. Both teams have played 54 games. Wenatchee is third with 64 points. The Chilliwack Chiefs (41-12-1-0) lead the league with 83 points.

Vernon 5, Nanaimo 4

At Vernon, it was scoring by committee for the home team, with nine players recording points, as the Vipers sank the Clippers.

Nicholas Cherkowski, Connor Marritt, Jagger Williamson, Teddy Wooding and Matt Kowalski scored for Vernon (24-20-7-3), which trailed 4-3 heading into the third period. Wooding scored at 3:49 to make it 4-4, with Kowalski netting the game winner at 18:25.

Michael Young, Jesse Lansdell, Josh Latta and Elan Bar lev wise recorded assists for the Vipers.

Carter Stephenson, Sammy Steele, Thomas Samuelsen and Robby Drazner replied for Nanaimo (25-28-1-0).

The Clippers were 2-for-5 on the power play while the Vipers were 0-for-5. The attendance was 2,081.

Salmon Arm 3, Wenatchee 1

At Wenatchee, the host Wild nearly outshot the Silverbacks 2-1, but Ethan Langenegger kept the home team at bay with a 29-save effort.

Sam Schoenfelt, Jack Sampson and John Little scored for Salmon Arm (27-22-4-1), which had goals in each period.

Blake Barger, at 15:36 of the first to make it 1-1, replied for Wenatchee (29-20-2-4). Austin Park stopped 13 of 16 shots for the Wild.

The Silverbacks were 1-for-2 on the power play while the Wild were 0-for-2. The attendance was 2,290.

In BCHL action for Saturday, Feb. 16, Penticton hosts Langley (25-25-2-1), Salmon Arm is in Wenatchee again and Vernon hosts West Kelowna (27-26-0-1).

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kamloops 2, Osoyoos 0

At Kamloops, Ethan Paulin-Hatch posted the shutout with a 22-save effort as the Storm blanked the Coyotes.

Therann Kincross and AJ Charlie scored for Kamloops (19-23-0-1-2), which led 1-0 and 2-0 at the breaks. Daniel Paul stopped 23 of 25 shots for Osoyoos (16-27-2-0-1).

The Coyotes were 0-for-8 on the power play while the Storm were 2-for-7. The attendance was not available.

Columbia Valley 6, Castlegar 4

At Castlegar, Kale Hawryluk had a three-point night for Columbia Valley, with a goal and two assists, as the Rockies outlasted the Rebels.

Erik Lloyd, Dace Prymak, Dylan Fontaine, Fraser McMann and Kyler Shmigelsky also scored for Columbia Valley (10-33-0-0-3), which led 3-1 and 5-1 at the period breaks.

Colby Winia, with two goals, Tristan Jones and Hunter Maximnuk replied for Castlegar (13-29-1-0-4), which scored three times in the third.

Ben Kelsch stopped 27 of 31 shots for the Rockies, with Curt Doyle stopping 22 of 28 shots for the Rebels.

Columbia Valley was 2-for-11 on the power play while Castlegar was 0-for-6. The attendance was 280.

100 Mile House 4, Sicamous 1

At Sicamous, the Wranglers limited the Eagles to just four shots in the first period, and 22 overall, in posting a three-goal road win.

Cody Barnes, Nico Hemming, Kolby Page and Darian Long scored for 100 Mile House (24-17-1-0-3), which trailed 1-0 after the first period but led 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Jake Watson, who opened the scoring at 9:16 of the first, replied for Sicamous (15-23-3-0-5).

Jakob Gullmes turned aside 21 of 22 shots for the Wranglers, with Koltin Dodge stopping 32 of 36 shots for the Eagles.

100 Mile House was 1-for-8 on the power play while Sicamous was 0-for-9. The attendance was not available.

Princeton 4, Chase 2

At Princeton, Brendan Adams had a three-point night for the host team, with a goal and two assits, as the Posse beat the Heat.

Quin Garrison, Aubrey Macleod and Thomas Wojak also scored for Princeton (16-25-1-0-3), which led 2-1 after the first period. There was no scoring in the second. Aubrey made it 3-1 at 6:34 of the third, with Wojak making it 4-1 at 16:56.

Tony Dennis, at 18:01 of the first to make it 1-1, and Breckin Erichuk, at 18:41 of the third to round out the scoring, replied for Chase (13-29-2-0-2).

Geoff Drought stopped 21 of 25 shots for the Heat, with Jaysen MacLean stopping 31 of 33 shots for the Posse.

Chase was 1-for-5 on the power play while Princeton was 0-for-3. The attendance was 125.

Grand Forks 3, Fernie 1

At Grand Forks, Ross King was nearly perfect between the pipes, stopping 26 of 27 shots, as the Border Bruins downed the Ghostriders.

Nathan Cohen-Wallis, Josh Garlough-Bell and Jake Huculak scored for Grand Forks (18-25-1-0-2). The first period was scoreless, with the two teams tied 1-1 after the second. Garlough-Bell made it 2-1 at 2:31 of the third, with Huculak adding the insurance marker at 8:47.

Jordon Kromm, who opened the scoring at 6:08 of the second, replied for Fernie (25-14-3-0-4). Riley Fonger stopped 34 of 37 shots for the Ghostriders.

Fernie had no power play chances while Grand Forks was 0-for-1. The attendance was not available.

In KIJHL action for Saturday, Feb. 16, Sicamous visits Kamloops, North Okanagan (15-29-0-1-0) is in Revelstoke (39-6-0-0-0), Chase hosts Osoyoos, league-leading Kelowna (40-2-1-0-2) travels to 100 Mile House, Castlegar visits Grand Forks and Princeton is in Summerland (23-19-2-0-2).