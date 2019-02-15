OHL Roundup: Friday, February 15, 2019

OTTAWA – Kyle Maksimovich potted a hat trick and Sasha Chmelevski had two goals and an assist as the Ottawa 67’s beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 8-1 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Noel Hoefenmayer, Sam Bitten and Marco Rossi also scored for the 67’s (42-9-5), who are 12-0-1 in their last 13 games.

Logan Morrison replied for the Bulldogs (25-26-5).

Cedrick Andree made 20 saves for the win as Zachary Roy allowed eight goals on 29 shots for the loss.

The 67’s went 1 for 4 on the power play while the Bulldogs were 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

STEELHEADS 4 FRONTENACS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Alan Lyszczarczyk struck for the winner at 9:31 of the second as Mississauga dealt the Frontenacs their 13th loss in a row.

C.J. Clarke, Keean Washkurak and James Hardie also scored for the Steelheads (27-21-7).

Jakob Brahaney kept Kingston (12-42-2) from getting blanked.

—

SPIRIT 6 ATTACK 1

SAGINAW, Mi. — DJ Busdeker had a pair of goals as the Spirit extended their win streak to six by downing Owen Sound.

Saginaw (36-14-4) also got goals from Owen Tippett, Cole Coskey, Albert Michnac and Cole Perfetti.

Igor Chibrikov scored for the Attack (27-24-4).

—

GENERALS 5 FIREBIRDS 4

FLINT, Mich. — Brett Neumann scored his second goal of the night at 7:38 of the third as Oshawa edged the Firebirds to improve to 7-0-1 in its last eight.

Kyle MacLean, Serron Noel and Nando Eggenberger also scored for the Generals (35-18-3).

Ty Dellandrea struck twice while Vladislav Kolyachonok and Kyle Harris had the others for Flint (10-43-4).

—

SPITFIRES 7 STING 4

SARNIA, Ont. — Curtis Douglas and Chris Playfair had two goals apiece as Windsor handed the Sting their fourth straight defeat.

Nathan Staios, Tyler Angle and Will Cuylle also scored for the Spitfires (23-28-6).

Brayden Guy, Mitch Eliot, Jacob Perreault and Sean Josling found the back of the net for Sarnia (23-27-7).

—

GREYHOUNDS 10 WOLVES 4

SUDBURY, Ont. — Jaromir Pytlik scored a hat trick and Morgan Frost had four assists as Sault Ste. Marie halted the Wolves’ win streak at nine games.

Jaden Peca had a pair of goals for the Greyhounds (36-12-7), who got singles from Keeghan Howdeshell, Jordan Sambrook, Mac Hollowell, Cole MacKay and Ryan Roth

Adam Ruzicka and Quinton Byfield had a pair of goals apiece for Sudbury (34-17-3).

—

OTTERS 4 KNIGHTS 3 (OT)

LONDON, Ont. — Jamie Drysdale scored the winner 19 seconds into the extra period as Erie edged the Knights.

Chad Yetman, Joseph Mack and Maxim Golod had goals in regulation time for the Otters (23-28-3).

Antonio Stranges, Matvey Guskov and Alex Formenton hit the scoresheet for London (38-9-7).

—

RANGERS 5 STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Rickard Hugg scored twice in the first period as Kitchener outlasted the Storm.

The Rangers (26-24-4) also got goals from Jonathan Yantsis, Riley Damiani and Joseph Garreffa.

Owen Lalonde and MacKenzie Entwistle scored for Guelph (29-16-10). Alexey Toropchenko was ejected for checking to the head midway through the third.

—