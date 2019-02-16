Two injured in Kamloops shooting

CFJC News:

UPDATE: Two people have been injured after a reported shooting in Kamloops.

B.C. Emergency Health Services spokesperson Shannon Miller said two patients were taken to hospital after a reported shooting just before 4 p.m.

Miller said one patient is in serious condition, and the other is in critical condition.

Royal Inland Hospital currently has enhanced security as a precaution.

EARLIER:

Several police cruisers and emergency vehicles have converged near Tranquille Road and Southill Street in Kamloops.

No details yet on what is unfolding, but several people near the scene have reported seeing officers with their guns drawn.

Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the situation is dynamic and fluid, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

This comes after Thursday’s massive police presence that spanned from Kamloops to Kelowna, and eventually ended in Falkland. That was the result of an armed robbery turned kidnapping.

There was also a stabbing in Rayleigh yesterday afternoon, when one man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There have been a series of high profile, violent incidents since the beginning of this year.

It’s been nearly one month since two homicides took place at local motels, and both were believed to be linked to organized crime.

–CFJC News