joyce murray son
February 15, 2019 9:53 pm

Liberal MP Joyce Murray’s son suffers critical injury on honeymoon in Mexico

By The Canadian Press

Liberal MP Joyce Murray rises in the House of Commons in Ottawa on May 20, 2016. The son of Liberal MP Joyce Murray is awaiting medi-evac to Vancouver General Hospital after suffering severe injuries during his honeymoon in Cancun. Murray said in a statement Erik Brinkman fell from a height early Monday and underwent extensive surgery at a local hospital.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A A

The son of Liberal MP Joyce Murray is awaiting a medical evacuation from Mexico to Vancouver after suffering severe injuries during his honeymoon in Cancun.

Murray says her son Erik Brinkman fell from a height early Monday and underwent extensive surgery at a local hospital.

She and other family members arrived later that day.

READ MORE: Labour groups crash Vancouver MP’s town hall over Canada Post dispute

Brinkman needed transfusions of O-negative blood, which was in short supply in the region.

Public Facebook posts brought out donors, and two family members have matching blood types.

Murray’s statement says that between them, they supplied enough blood that Brinkman should be stabilized enough to be transported.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
joyce murray
joyce murray b.c.
joyce murray son
joyce murray son evacuation
joyce murray son fall
son hurt

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.