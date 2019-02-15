Liberal MP Joyce Murray’s son suffers critical injury on honeymoon in Mexico

The son of Liberal MP Joyce Murray is awaiting a medical evacuation from Mexico to Vancouver after suffering severe injuries during his honeymoon in Cancun.

Murray says her son Erik Brinkman fell from a height early Monday and underwent extensive surgery at a local hospital.

She and other family members arrived later that day.

Brinkman needed transfusions of O-negative blood, which was in short supply in the region.

Public Facebook posts brought out donors, and two family members have matching blood types.

Murray’s statement says that between them, they supplied enough blood that Brinkman should be stabilized enough to be transported.

