2 boys charged after Valentine’s Day shooting

Saskatoon police said two boys were charged after a house was shot up on Valentine’s Day.

A man initially reported being shot at in the 400-block Avenue S South shortly after 4:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 14.

READ MORE: Rifle, imitation handgun seized in truck by Saskatoon police

Officers say they arrested two Saskatoon boys, aged 12 and 14, a short distance from the scene.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

Related Police investigate Saturday morning assault in Dundonald neighbourhood

Investigators determined several shots were fired at the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood house, and at least two bullets made it inside the building.

Two people were home at the time of the shooting, however, police said there were no injuries.

Two guns were recovered by police, who said the firearms had been modified making them prohibited weapons. Police detectives are investigating how the boys obtained the guns.

READ MORE: Police seek suspect after man allegedly threatened with rifle in Saskatoon

The boys are facing numerous firearms-related charges. They were scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court the morning of Feb. 15.

Police said they don’t think the shooting was random, but are still trying to establish a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.