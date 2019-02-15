Speedy Valentine’s date costs teen almost $500, say Manitoba RCMP
One Winnipeg teen’s Valentine’s Day date was a little pricier than he anticipated.
RCMP said they pulled over the 18-year-old man around 10 p.m. Thursday for speeding on the east Perimeter Highway near Gunn Road.
Police said the driver – who was going 133 km/h in a 2012 Chevy Cruze – told them he was just trying to impress his date.
He was dinged with a $482 fine.
Cops reminded the driver flowers would have been cheaper… and safer.
