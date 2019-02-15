Alberta-based missionary group fleeing Haiti as violence engulfs Caribbean republic

An Alberta-based religious missionary group said they are fleeing Haiti as violence continued to spread across the Caribbean republic Friday.

Haiti ARISE, based in Airdrie, Alta., said Friday they have hired three helicopters to get its group of 24 people to the airport.

“Getting to the airport by helicopter is the only way to get there at this point,” said spokesperson Tammy Love. “Most of the other organizations are using helicopters to get people out.”

Love said the plan is to get 24 people out of Haiti within the next day or two.

WATCH BELOW: Protests in Haiti turn deadly

Global Affairs raised its travel warning for Haiti Friday morning, telling all Canadians to avoid all travel due to civil unrest in the country.

Violent protests have been taking place in Port-au-Prince since Feb. 7.

Canada’s embassy in Haiti also closed Wednesday.

Protests demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise have claimed several lives over the past week.

Many Haitians are angry about skyrocketing inflation and the government’s failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion-dollar Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to the country.

Love said they have to leave behind about 100 Haitian staff members. The founder of the group, Marc Honorat, has opted to stay in the country.

“It’s a dire situation all around,” she said.

With files from Global News’ Kate Dangerfield and the Associated Press