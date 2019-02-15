London teen charged after nearly $40K worth of items reported stolen in 2 break-and-enters

A teen boy, 17, is facing a handful of charges in connection with two reported break-and-enters and two alleged vehicle thefts this week.

Police say an elderly woman awoke around 6 a.m. on Sunday to find her Springbank Drive residence colder than usual and soon discovered a window and door were ajar and multiple items including her car had been stolen.

The missing vehicle was found on Tuesday on Colgrove Place and police say a nearby citizen was able to provide a suspect description.

On Thursday, police say a residence on Short Avenue was broken into sometime between 4 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. Items from the home and a pickup truck were reported stolen but the truck was spotted by an officer in the area of High Street and Grand Avenue later that morning.

Police say the truck got stuck in the snow but the suspect was arrested after a short foot chase.

Det.-Sgt. Ryan Scrivens notes that in both cases, doors and windows to the residences were not secured.

“These offenders steal our sense of security and consequently impact our abilities to feel safe in our own homes,” he said in a statement from police.

“Our best defence is to ensure our homes and valuables are secured to the best of our abilities, be great neighbours and report any suspicious activity to police.”

Police say the total value of items taken in the two reported break-and-enters was nearly $40,000, including the vehicles.

A 17-year-old London teen faces seven counts including two counts of break-and-enter.

He’s due in court on Feb. 19.