Saskatoon weather outlook: snowy start to Family Day long weekend

Snow kicks off Family Day long weekend as extreme cold finally subsides.

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

-43 is what it felt like with wind chill with temperatures down to -34 Friday morning as ice fog developed in the city.

After 10 of the past 11 days saw the mercury fall below -30, changes are on the way heading into the long weekend, with clouds building in Friday afternoon helping warm temperatures toward the minus teens.

It's -32 right now in Saskatoon with some ice fog out there on this Friday morning https://t.co/kSAyjRKOnW #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/LnWYcpJPsP — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 15, 2019

Friday night

Light snow will slide in Friday night, helping bring in the mildest night of the month as the mercury slides back to a balmy overnight low of -23 degrees.

Saturday

-28 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill to kick off the Family Day long weekend Saturday morning with snow to start the day.

Snow will ease to flurries during the afternoon with a few centimetres possible by the end of the day after reaching a daytime high in the mid-minus teens.

Sunday

A few lingering flurries are possible on Sunday as mostly cloudy skies continue to filter through the region.

Temperatures will once again start off the day around -23 degrees with an afternoon high just into the minus teens.

Family Day Monday

Cooler air sinks in across the region for Family Day with the mercury dipping down to around -28 with wind chills edging closer to the -40s in the morning with a few clouds lingering.

Sunshine will kick into full swing during the day with an afternoon high aiming to make it up to around -20 degrees.

Workweek outlook

After a chilly start to the short work week with temperatures around -29 degrees, clouds roll in and help warm daytime highs up into the mid-minus teens all week.

The Feb. 15 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Patrick Nugent near Kerrobert:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!