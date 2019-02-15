Millennium Library increasing security with new screening area

The Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg is ramping up security this month.

The upgrade will include a security screening system to check for prohibited items like weapons or alcohol.

Ed Curry, manager of library services, said Friday the enhancements are to keep staff and patrons safe.

“The safety and well-being of visitors and staff is a priority at the Winnipeg Public Library,” said Curry.

“These security enhancements will help keep Millennium Library a safe, open and accessible space that meets the diverse needs of the community.”

As of Feb. 25, visitors to the downtown library will be guided to a screening area when they enter the main lobby.

They’ll undergo a bag check and be screened with a hand-held metal detector. Any prohibited items will be removed or discarded before the person will be allowed to enter the library.

Visitors who decline the screening will be refused entry.

