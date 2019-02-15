Bodies of elderly man and woman found in Rothesay home, one death confirmed homicide
Police are on scene at a home in Rothesay, N.B., where the bodies of two elderly people were discovered on Valentine’s Day.
The Kennebecasis Regional Police Criminal Investigations Division says the deceased are a 78-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man.
Their bodies were discovered on the evening of Feb. 14 at a home on Gondola Point Road.
According to police, the woman’s death has been determined to be a homicide.
Police went on to say they are not looking for any suspects and the public is not at risk.
They will not comment on the relationship between the two, nor how they died.
