Offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant may be heading from Vancouver to Winnipeg

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in locating an offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Joseph Davis was on release and living in a Vancouver halfway house when he missed his curfew Monday night.

Police have now learned he purchased a grey, 2001 Mercedes ML320, which may have B.C. license plate HB7 41S. Police believe he may be travelling in the Mercedes and may be heading east to Winnipeg.

Davis is currently on release under a long-term supervision order.

In 2017, Davis was arrested in Saskatchewan after fleeing his halfway house in Vancouver.

Police say a citizen was driving in Langenburg, Sask., about four hours west of Winnipeg, when they recognized Davis’ grey Mercedes and called police.

Davis is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight-inches tall, and weighing 178 pounds.

He has short blond hair, blue eyes, and numerous tattoos on his arms. Police say he was last seen wearing a black rain jacket, blue jeans, and work boots and was carrying a small backpack.

Police are asking anyone to call 911 immediately if they see Davis or the grey Mercedes, or if you have any information about his whereabouts.

