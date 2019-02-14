Child struck by vehicle at Peterborough school parking lot: police

Peterborough police are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle at a school on Thursday morning.

Police say around 8:30 a.m., a child was struck by a vehicle which was turning into a parking lot at St. Anne’s Catholic Elementary School on Bellevue Street.

“The child did not appear to suffer any injuries and was seen on scene by EMS,” police stated. “The child was not taken to hospital.”

The vehicle — described as a white or off-white sized SUV — failed to stop at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service Traffic Unit at 705-876-1122 ext. 289.

