Crime
February 14, 2019 2:51 pm

Child struck by vehicle at Peterborough school parking lot: police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough Police Service are investigating a reported hit-and-run at an elementary school on Thursday morning.

Global News File
A A

Peterborough police are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle at a school on Thursday morning.

Police say around 8:30 a.m., a child was struck by a vehicle which was turning into a parking lot at St. Anne’s Catholic Elementary School on Bellevue Street.

“The child did not appear to suffer any injuries and was seen on scene by EMS,” police stated. “The child was not taken to hospital.”

READ MORE: Woman charged with impaired driving after 2 collisions in Belleville: OPP

The vehicle — described as a white or off-white sized SUV — failed to stop at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service Traffic Unit at 705-876-1122 ext. 289.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bellevue Street
Crime
Hit and Run
Pedestrian Struck
Peterborough Police
Peterborough School
St. Anne's
St. Anne's Catholic Elementary
student struck

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.