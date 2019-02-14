Okanagan weather: another round of heavy snow on the way

A second blast of heavy snow is on the way for the Okanagan and Shuswap as the Family Day long weekend nears.

This comes after parts of the Okanagan were slammed with up to 26 centimetres of snow earlier in the week.

Cold air quickly surged back in behind the storm that dunked temperatures down to -19, with -25 wind chills, on Valentine’s Day morning in the Central Okanagan.

Love wasn’t the only thing in the air during the day. Once a few morning sunny breaks cleared out, clouds spilled back into the sky. Snow will start to fall and will finish the day as the mercury climbs to -4.

Snow will pick up heading into Thursday night, with up to 10 centimetres potentially falling overnight as temperatures hover around -6 degrees.

After some morning shovelling, you can brace for a messy Friday morning commute, with snow still falling as conditions warm up to around -2 for a daytime high.

Snow will eventually ease to flurries Friday night, but will last right through the day on Saturday, as temperatures climb back up to around -2.

In total, up to 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is possible in some areas before skies start to clear during the day on Sunday. Conditions will cool back down into the minus teens with a breezy northerly wind.

It’ll feel like the -20s with an overnight low in the mid-minus teens on Family Day morning, but skies will be sunny for the first portion of the day before clouds roll back in with a daytime high in mid-minus single digits.

The short work week ahead will be dominated with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of flurries at times, with afternoon highs aiming to climb just a few degrees shy of the freezing mark.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

