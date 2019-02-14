Family Day 2019: Things to do in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

Sunday is usually “fun day” but at least for this weekend, you can extend it into Monday.

There is a host of great activities in all shapes and sizes in the tri-city area on Family Day.

Here are just a few of the events set to take place in and around Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo on Monday:

Things to do in Cambridge on Family Day

W.G. Johnson Centre

Between 10 a.m. and noon, there will be free swimming, family karate, barre fitness class and children’s ballet.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

John Dolson Centre

There will be free swimming from noon until 2 p.m.

Hespeler Arena

There will be free skating from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Cambridge Centre for the Arts

There will be a host of programs available including family scrapbooking, wood crafts and fruit kabobs.

McDougall’s Cottage

The Cottage is offering games, crafts and tours while the café will be cooking up some samples of traditional Scottish treats.

Rare ECO Centre

There will be a free downloadable scavenger hunt which will allow families a chance to explore nature in winter.

Things to do in Kitchener on Family Day

The Museum

The Museum will be holding its 7th Annual Family Day Hack Jam from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Admission will be half price and families have an opportunity to check out the new SPECTRUM exhibition which the facility describes as its most “Instagram-able exhibition yet.”

As well, there will be opportunities for tinkering and making, learning about science, digital technology and interactive art.

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

There is a whole space program at the museum this weekend which will allow visitors a chance to explore the night sky, learn about gravity and do some out-of-this-world crafting.

Bingemans

There will be a special Family Day carnival at the park on Monday which will offer inflatables, rides, food and activities.

Admission is $10 with kids under the age of 11 getting in for free.

KWAG at Victoria Hills Community Centre

The Kitchener Waterloo Art Gallery will be offering some great activities for kids of all ages at the Victoria Hills Community Centre including a chance to create a personalized set of nesting dolls.

The Aud

The KW Titans will battle the Sudbury Five at the Aud on Monday at 2 p.m.

Activa Sportsplex

There will be a free skate at the Activa Sportsplex from 3:15 p.m. until 4:15 p.m.

Things to do in Waterloo on Family Day

Canadian Clay & Glass Gallery

The gallery is offering visitors a chance to create an object of clay on Monday with an opportunity to return on March 3 to paint it.

WMRC

There will be a special schedule at the pool on Family Day and the Waterloo Siskins will host the Brantford 99ers at 1:30 p.m.