Criminality ruled out in death of patient at N.B. psychiatric hospital

Police have ruled out any criminality in the unexpected death of a patient at New Brunswick’s main psychiatric hospital last weekend.

RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says they have concluded their investigation into the 38-year-old man’s death at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton.

She says police won’t release the man’s name or cause of death, and the investigation now rests with the coroner’s office.

The patient died Feb. 9, two days after the province’s ombud released a report probing complaints of mistreatment at the centre.

Vitalite Health Network says staff at Restigouche Hospital Centre became aware of the death on Saturday morning.

Health Minister Ted Flemming said Vitalite has taken the required steps to ensure standard protocols and procedures are being followed.