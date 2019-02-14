Voyeurism
Ontario teacher who filmed teens’ cleavage guilty of voyeurism: Supreme Court

By Staff The Canadian Press

Veritas (Truth) guards the entrance of the Supreme Court of Canada as the Peace tower is seen in the background in an April 25, 2014 photo in Ottawa. The Supreme Court of Canada says an Ontario high-school teacher who used a pen camera to surreptitiously take videos of female students is guilty of voyeurism. Teacher Ryan Jarvis was charged with voyeurism after discovery of more than two dozen videos on his pen, many of which focused on the chests and cleavage area of students at the London, Ont., school.

The Supreme Court of Canada says an Ontario high-school teacher who used a pen camera to surreptitiously take videos of female students is guilty of voyeurism.

Teacher Ryan Jarvis was charged with voyeurism after discovery of more than two dozen videos on his pen, many of which focused on the chests and cleavage area of students at the London, Ont., school. Jarvis was acquitted when the trial judge found that while the students had a reasonable expectation of privacy, it was not clear the videos were taken for a sexual purpose.

The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed the Crown’s challenge of the ruling, although for different reasons. A majority of the appeal court concluded the videos were made for a sexual purpose, but said the students should not have an expectation of privacy in the school setting.

One of the appeal court judges dissented, opening the door to a hearing before the Supreme Court.

