Canada
February 14, 2019 9:14 am

Thieves in Newfoundland make off with 30K litres of iceberg water

By Staff The Canadian Press

An iceberg floats past Bylot Island in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Monday, July 24, 2017. It's not your usual theft target: Iceberg water.But police say 30,000 litres has been stolen from a warehouse in Port Union, N.L.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/David Goldman
A A

Newfoundland thieves have made off with some unusual loot: Iceberg water.

The Mounties say 30,000 litres were stolen from a warehouse in Port Union, N.L.

READ MORE: Unusually-shaped iceberg in Newfoundland becomes social media star

They say the water – enough to fill a tractor trailer tanker – had not yet been bottled, and was worth between $9,000 and $12,000.

Iceberg water, touted for its purity, is used by various companies in Newfoundland to make vodka, cosmetics and other products.

WATCH: Incredible iceberg collapse in Newfoundland

Police say the theft occurred sometime between Friday and Monday, and ask anyone with information to contact Bonavista RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
iceberg water
Newfoundland
RCMP
Theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.