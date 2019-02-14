Firefighters injured in fire at fire station after fire engine catches fire

Two Massachusetts firefighters were injured in a fire at a fire station after a fire truck caught fire early Wednesday.

A fire engine caught fire inside a Mansfield fire station at around 2:40 a.m. and it took crews almost an hour knock down the blaze.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

“Getting a call like this certainly gets you up and gets you moving pretty quickly. The biggest concern that we had was with our own members and their life safety,” Fire Chief Neal Boldrighini told WJAR News. “Knowing that everybody is OK is our first priority. That being done, the second priority is the logistics of firefighter operations.”

READ MORE: Son sets mother’s house on fire after argument over box of Cheez-Its

The blaze resulted in two firefighters being taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The pair were released later Wednesday morning.

“They were up in the living quarters when the smoke detectors went off and the smoke began to fill the second floor,” Boldrighini said. “Most of them were able to get on the gear, but those who were in the engine, who were assigned to the engine, their gear has been completely destroyed. So they were still fighting the fire in spite of the fact they had no gear on.”

According to The Sun Chronicle, the fire station suffered heavy smoke and water damage in the bay of the building, while medical supplies and equipment were also damaged.

READ MORE: Widow and mother of 5 dies in California house fire trying to save kids

“There is a significant amount of damage within the station, not only to the station, but to the materials that we use, so the engine itself is absolutely decommissioned at this point. It had significant fire damage,” the chief said.

The blaze had put one of the town’s two ambulances out of service until further notice, according to the newspaper.

As for the fire truck, officials said the vehicle returned to the station around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after a previous call.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.