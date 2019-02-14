WHL Roundup: Wednesday, February 13, 2019

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. – Dante Hannoun scored once while also setting up both of Parker Kelly’s goals as the Prince Albert Raiders beat the Swift Current Broncos 3-1 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League play.

Hannoun and Kelly scored less than three minutes apart in the second period to open the game and help the Raiders (46-7-2) earn their fifth straight victory.

Kelly added his 27th goal of the season in the third for insurance.

Joona Kiviniemi replied for the Broncos (10-39-4), who have lost six in a row.

Boston Bilous turned aside 15 shots for Prince Albert as Isaac Poulter made 40 saves for Swift Current.

The Raiders went 1 for 3 on the power play while the Broncos were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

WHEAT KINGS 5 OIL KINGS 2

BRANDON, Man. — Stelio Mattheos had a goal and two helpers and Jiri Patera made 36 saves as the Wheat Kings downed Edmonton.

Luka Burzan, Ben McCartney, Linden McCorrister and Connor Gutenberg also scored for Brandon (24-22-7).

Conner McDonald and Vince Loschiavo replied for the Oil Kings (30-17-8). Dylan Myskiw stopped 17-of-21 shots in defeat.

—

HURRICANES 6 HITMEN 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Jake Elmer and Jake Leschyshyn each had two goals and an assist as the Hurricanes got by Calgary to snap a three-game slide.

Jordy Bellerive and Taylor Ross also scored for Lethbridge (28-16-10). Carl Tetachuk turned away 36 shots for the victory.

Riley Stotts and Ryder Korczak hit the scoresheet for the Hitmen (28-21-5). Brayden Peters combined with Carl Stankowski for 27 saves in defeat.

—

BLADES 6 TIGERS 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Max Gerlach scored twice and Dawson Davidson chipped in with three assists as Saskatoon doubled up the Tigers to increase its point streak to 11 games.

Eric Florchuk, Ryan Hughes, Tristen Robins and Chase Wouters also scored for the Blades (35-13-8), who are 9-0-2 on their run. Nolan Maier made 25 saves for the win.

James Hamblin, Nick McCarry and Ryan Jevne replied for Medicine Hat (31-19-5). Mads Sogaard allowed six goals on 28 shots for the loss.

—

BLAZERS 6 ROYALS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Connor Zary netted a hat trick and Jermaine Loewen added a goal and two helpers as the Blazers downed Victoria to avoid a fourth straight loss.

Dylan Ferguson kicked out 36 shots for Kamloops (21-27-5), which also got goals from Zane Franklin and Brodi Stuart.

Phillip Schultz beat Ferguson for the Royals (27-23-3). Griffen Outhouse combined with Brock Gould for 29 saves in a losing cause.

—