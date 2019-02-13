Crime
Rural Nevada boarding school owners arrested after tainted water allegedly served to at-risk teens

By Staff The Associated Press

The owners of a boarding school for at-risk teens and adolescents in Nevada have been arrested and face multiple charges of child abuse and endangerment.

The owners of a rural Nevada boarding school for at-risk teens and adolescents have been arrested on multiple child endangerment charges alleging that they served tainted water to students living at the facility.

Nye County sheriff Sgt. Adam Tippetts said in a video statement Wednesday that Marcel Chappuis and his wife, Patricia Chappuis, were taken into custody late Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Marcel Chappuis and Patricia Chappuis, the owners of Northwest Academy, a boarding school in rural Nevada.

Nye County Sheriff's Office

Tippetts says they’re accused of failing to provide enough bottled water while students at their Northwest Academy in Amargosa Valley drank, washed and cooked with water found to contain arsenic.

Marcel Chappuis is due in a local court on Thursday.

READ MORE: Farm program aims to help at-risk Ottawa youth gain job skills

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the state Division of Public and Behavioral Health wants the children moved to other facilities. A division official didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

