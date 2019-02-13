Siakam, Anunoby lead Raptors past Wizards with Leonard watching from bench

Pascal Siakam had 44 points and OG Anunoby added 22, both career highs, as the Toronto Raptors rallied to down the Washington Wizards 129-120 on Wednesday for their sixth straight win

Kawhi Leonard (knee soreness) was out but newly acquired guard Jeremy Lin was in for the Raptors (43-16) in a makeshift lineup.

After trailing by 10 early, Washington was up by six at the half and pushed the lead to 12 in the third at 80-68. But a 20-2 Toronto run with Kyle Lowry leading the way turned the tide in a back-and-forth game.

The Raptors, stiffening their defence, outscored the Wizards 44-28 in the third to lead 103-93.

Washington (24-34) kept clawing its way back and got to within one at 112-111. But Lowry and Siakam reeled off a 7-0 run and Toronto held firm the rest of the way as the Wizard fightback faded.

It was the last game for both teams before the all-star break. The Raptors and Wizards resume play Feb. 22, with Toronto welcoming DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs.