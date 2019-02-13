Declared snow route parking ban for Winnipeg begins at midnight

There’s more snow in the forecast for Winnipeg and that means a Declared Snow Route Parking Ban, which is intended to accommodate plowing operations on major city streets.

The latest ban goes into effect at midnight Thursday, extending the annual snow route parking ban by two hours, prohibiting parking on snow routes between midnight and 7 a.m.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

A residential parking ban imposed Sunday was lifted early Wednesday, and the city said no additional residential bans will be imposed, although they encourage people to move their vehicles if they notice their street is being plowed.

READ MORE: Winnipeg residential parking ban finishes

If you’re parked in violation of the ban, you could end up stuck with a $100 ticket ($75 if paid early), and may be towed.

The enhanced hours of the ban will remain in place until snow clearing is complete.

Once the ‘declared ban’ is lifted, The annual snow route parking ban will continue to be in effect from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. through until the end of the February.

WATCH: Residential streets to be plowed Wednesday after snowfall Sunday