Rich the Kid targeted in robbery, shooting outside studio where Usher was recording

Rapper Rich the Kid and his entourage were involved in a shooting and robbery at a West Hollywood studio in Los Angeles where Usher was recording Tuesday afternoon.

According to Variety, the Plug Walk rapper and his entourage were the targets of the robbery, which took place outside of Westlake Recording Studio.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

The attack was a robbery targeting Rich the Kid, who was outside the studio at the time, according to reports.

READ MORE: Jussie Smollett responds to accusations he lied about attack

At the time of the incident, Usher was inside the studio and not involved.

A representative for Rich the Kid confirmed that the 26-year-old rapper is OK.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department posted a description of the robbery but did not mention Rich the Kid or Usher in the report.

According to authorities, the victims said that three suspects confronted them in the alley behind the studio and “demanded their money and jewelry. The victims were then physically assaulted by the suspects.”

READ MORE: 21 Savage released from ICE detainment on bond, lawyers say

The shooting reportedly occurred as the suspects fled the scene.

We are investigating reports of shots fired near Santa Monica Bvd at Greenacre Ave. We are attempting to locate a victim at this time. Further info to follow. — LASD West Hollywood (@WHDLASD) February 13, 2019

According to reports obtained by TMZ, who was first to report the story, a man was seen running away from the studio and fired as many as 10 gunshots. No one was hit.

Calls came in at around 3:15 p.m. reporting shots fired in the area of Santa Monica Boulevard at Greenacre Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department said.

No one was taken to the hospital but several victims were treated for minor injuries at the scene, including Rich the Kid’s bodyguard. The bodyguard was reportedly beaten with a firearm.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj cancels BET headline slot after network’s offensive Cardi B tweet

Just hours before the attack, the New Freezer rapper posted a photo of himself holding a large stack of money in front of a Lamborghini with the caption, “Always in bank mo deposit ^.”

No arrests have been made and police are currently investigating the attack.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the West Hollywood station at 310-855-8850. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.