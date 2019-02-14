What to do in and around Kingston on Family Day

Family Day lands on Feb. 18 this year, which makes the coming weekend a three-day weekend for some in the area.

For those who do have the day off but don’t have plans yet for the holiday Monday, there are several activities planned for the day in and around Kingston.

Check out the list below, and also this list of what’s open and closed in Kingston on Family Day, so you can plan your day accordingly.

Artillery Park Aquatic Centre Family Day activities

The centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with activities planned all day, including pool time set aside for parents and toddlers, swimming sports and time in the gym for badminton and family fitness routines. You can see a full schedule for things planned at Artillery Park at the here on the city’s website.

INVISTA Centre Family Day activities

The Invista Centre will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Skating activities will start at 8:30 a.m. on the rink, with public skating running from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. See a full schedule of activities at the Invista Centre here.

Skate the day away at the INVISTA Centre on Family Day! Drop-in skates are offered throughout the day, including the free public skate from 1 – 2:45, sponsored by our friends at @KingstonTransit pic.twitter.com/eWB6MqZ8sV — City of Kingston (@cityofkingston) February 14, 2019

Feb Fest

Family Day weekend will mark Feb Fest’s third weekend. You and the family can head downtown, enjoy a Beavertail and take a ride on a horse-drawn wagon rides around Springer Market Square.

See a Fronts Game

The Kingston Frontenacs will be playing the Kitchener Rangers at Leon’s Centre at 2 p.m. The Leon’s Centre is in walking distance from Feb Fest activities at Springer Market Square so you can take a stroll downtown before or after the game.

Go for a skate outside

The skating rink in Springer Market Square will be open on Family Day. Skate rentals will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. But the city also has many other outdoor skating rinks available. Check out this list from the city to see which skating rink you’d like to try on Monday.

Open House at the Tett Centre

The open house will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., where visitors are invited to participate in interactive art experiences and musical performances. See full details for the event here.

Visit the Kingston Potters' Guild during our Family Day Open House! Enjoy live wheel demos, tour the studio, and play with clay on Monday, February 18th 10:00am-3:00pm. All ages welcome. @VisitKingston1 @TettCentre https://t.co/4Wf6oGVokE pic.twitter.com/jPrbrRitfA — The Tett Centre for Creativity and Learning (@TettCentre) February 8, 2019

Family Day at the YMCA

The Kingston YMCA on Wright Crescent has planned a full day of activities geared for the whole family, including zumba, aquafit and jump rope. The Wright Crescent location will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the west-den location will be open from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Family fun day at the Frink

Quinte Conservation is running a Family Day event at the H.R. Frink Conservation Area on Monday.

Activities will include a family orienteering course, cone bird feeder making, snowshoeing, a scavenger hunt, backyard birding, nature mysteries, survival shelter building and a “lost in the woods” story walk.

The Frink Conservation Area is located at 381 Thrasher Rd. in Plainfield, Ont. The Family Day event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gananoque’s Family Day Winter River Festival

Gananoque’s Boat Museum is hosting its third Winter River Festival on the Town’s waterfront. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides, schlockey, ice fishing music and maple taffy. There will also be free chilli, hot dogs and hot chocolate, but it will be first come first serve. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be located at 125 Water St.

Family Day at Landon Bay

Take a wander around Landon Bay in Thousand Islands National Park. During the event, you and the kids can take a guided tour while snowshoeing through the forest. Note that most snowshoes on loan are children sized, but you can always bring your own.

There will also be a local entomologist on hand to explain where bugs go in the winter, and the opportunity to show off your own homemade toboggan made out of recyclable cardboard boxes. These can be made at home beforehand and there will be a prize for the fastest and most eco-friendly sled.

There are also opportunities for cross-country skiing around the park. The event is free but donations are appreciated. Note that you have to pre-register for this event, which can be done at the Frontenac Biosphere website.

See full details of the event here.