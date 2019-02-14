What’s open and closed on Family Day in Kingston

Although not all workers have Feb. 18 off, Family Day is on its way, and for the lucky ones who get to enjoy a three-day weekend, Kingston has plenty to offer.

If you’re planning activities for your Monday off, check out this list before you go out to see what’s open and what’s closed in Kingston on Family Day Monday.

READ MORE: Adults learn to ice skate at Kingston’s Market Square

Businesses in the downtown Kingston area have permission to stay open during holidays, but can also close for the day, so it’s best to call beforehand if you have a specific place in mind. If not, if the weather permits, it’s always nice to take a stroll downtown.

What’s open:

Kingston Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, except route 18, which will run on a weekday schedule.

Kingston Access Services will be open but will offer limited service on Monday.

INVISTA Centre and all Kingston arenas will be open on Monday.

INVISTA Fitness and Wellness Centre will be open but will operate on limited hours, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Artillery Park Aquatic Centre will also be open on Monday but will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Skate rentals at Springer Market square will be open Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WATCH: The Morning Show previews Feb-Fest

What’s closed:

No garbage, recycling or green bin collection on Monday. All collection will take place one day after the regular pick-up day the week following Family Day.

All city administrative offices such as housing, social services and provincial offences will be closed Monday.

All LCBO locations will be closed.

All Beer Store locations will be closed on Monday.

Most banks will be closed on Monday.

Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro will be closed Monday.

The Kingston Area Recycling Centre will be closed Monday.

All branches of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library will be closed on both Sunday and Monday.

The Grand Theatre Box Office will be closed on Monday but tickets can be purchased online 24 hours a day.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!