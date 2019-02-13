Peterborough receives close to 20 cm of snow from storm

A winter storm that battered southern Ontario on Tuesday lived up to its billing.

The storm dumped snow, freezing rain and ice pellets from Windsor to Ottawa.

Environment Canada estimates Peterborough received 17 cm of snow, although that number could vary in different parts of the city.

“Full complement of trucks around the clock all day yesterday,” said John Czerniawski, public works supervisor. “Dropped back a few resources at one point for mandatory rest and then full complement again overnight.”

Bancroft received the most at 26 cm, while Cobourg got 21 cm of fresh snow.

“We started clean up operations as soon as the storm started,” said Michael Touw, operations manager with Peterborough County. “We have a day shift and night shift that went relatively smoothly. We didn’t get as much snow as forecast, but it’s been smooth operation the whole time.”

Police are reminding motorists to leave room between themselves and snowplows. Police are also asking motorists to clean off their vehicles.

“It’s important for a couple of things: one, some of the debris will fly off your car into the windshield of another car and impede their view. Or the other thing, is when you stop abruptly, all the snow on your roof will come down on your windshield and impair your visibility completely,” said Sgt. Ryan Wilson of Peterborough Police Service. “So we are asking everyone to wipe off your entire car.”

School buses were cancelled across the region again on Wednesday due to blowing and drifting snow.

Activity Haven Senior Centre on Barnardo Avenue in Peterborough is closed for the day.

Crews will continue working around the clock as the storm continues. Please don’t park on the street tonight. You can park overnight at any municipal lot or parking garage for free. The gate ticket from the parking garage will get you free transit home. pic.twitter.com/p6k1IkQbEd — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) February 13, 2019

Our plows are out responding to the snow and ice storm expected to last 36+ hours. Please be patient with our drivers, do not pass plows, NEVER pass on the right and stay back as they do their jobs. @PtboExaminer @OPP_CR @CHEXNewswatch #onstorm — Peterborough County (@PtboCounty) February 12, 2019

6 am All city of Peterborough buses are running on time and are using regular routes. — PeterboroughTransit (@ptbo_transit) February 13, 2019

Wednesday, February 13, 2019 – Due to ongoing snow, blowing snow and drifting, busing and transportation is cancelled for the day in the STSCO jurisdiction. This includes busing to all schools in Peterborough City and… https://t.co/v3ALWmQIrt — stsco.ca (@stsco_ca) February 13, 2019

Activity Haven will be closed today due to the weather. Be safe everyone, see you all on Thursday. — Activity Haven (@activity_haven) February 13, 2019