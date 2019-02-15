Extreme cold warning in Saskatchewan extends to 3rd day

The extreme cold warning for most of southern and central Saskatchewan has stretched into a third-straight day.

Environment Canada said wind chill values near -40 are expected Friday morning.

This is being caused by bitterly cold temperatures under a ridge of high pressure that is combining with strengthening easterly winds ahead of an approaching trough of low pressure.

Wind chill values are expected to moderate in the afternoon as the low-pressure trough approaches.

Saskatchewan has been gripped by extreme cold warnings for the last two weeks.

In Saskatoon, the cold snap is the longest in almost half a century, with the temperature not rising above -20 since Feb. 2.

“The last time that happened was 1969 so we know that it doesn’t happen very often,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang.

“We’re not breaking a lot of records in terms of the daily records but in terms of how long this cold streak is going, it’s a pretty long one.”

Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes at these values.

Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant.

People working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Cold-related symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and colour changes in fingers and toes.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables should be kept in vehicles.

The average high for this time of year in Saskatoon is -6.

– With files from Meaghan Craig