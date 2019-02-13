Sports
February 13, 2019 1:22 am

WHL Roundup: Tuesday, February 12, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

SPOKANE, Wash. – Ty Smith scored his second goal of the night 30 seconds into overtime as the Spokane Chiefs beat the Red Deer Rebels 4-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan had a goal and two assists and Adam Beckman also scored for the Chiefs (30-17-6), who are 6-0-1 in their last seven games.

Arshdeep Bains, Brandon Hagel and Oleg Zaytsev supplied the offence for the Rebels (28-19-5), who are on a six-game slide.

Bailey Brkin kicked out 29 shots for Spokane as Ethan Anders made 26 saves for Red Deer.

The Chiefs went 2 for 5 on the power play while the Rebels were 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

AMERICANS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 3

KENT, Wash. — Sasha Mutala capped the comeback with the winner as Tri-City erased a 3-1 deficit to beat Seattle.

Parker AuCoin, Krystof Hrabik and Aaron Hyman also scored for the Americans (29-20-3), who got 30 saves from Beck Warm.

Andrej Kukuca, Matthew Wedman and Keltie Jeri-Leon found the back of the net for the Thunderbirds (21-27-6). Roddy Ross kicked out 28 shots in defeat.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brandon Wheat Kings
Calgary Hitmen
Edmonton Oil Kings
Everett Silvertips
Kamloops Blazers
Kelowna Rockets
Kootenay Ice
Lethbridge Hurricanes
Medicine Hat Tigers
Moose Jaw Warriors
Portland Winterhawks
Prince Albert Raiders
Prince George Cougars
Red Deer Rebels
Regina Pats
Saskatoon Blades
Seattle Thunderbirds
Spokane Chiefs
Swift Current Broncos
Tri-City Americans
Vancouver Giants
Victoria Royals
WHL
whl-roundup

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.