Politicians, business owners face off on Lachine street for charity hockey tournament

A hockey tournament in Lachine on Sunday was a pretty friendly affair — most of the time.

While all eight teams were competing for the same charitable cause, bragging rights were still up for grabs.

The borough of Lachine shut down a stretch of Notre-Dame Street to host an outdoor hockey tournament.

Politicians, city workers and business owners represented teams like Lachine, Dorval and the MNAs.

“It creates a feeling of solidarity and fun between the deputies, the MNAs of the National Assembly, the city workers, the people and the [business owners] of the street,” said Lachine Mayor Maja Vodanovic.

Vodanovic says the idea behind the event came from wanting to boost business and encourage residents to shop at their local stores on Notre-Dame.

Dorval’s mayor said he’s all for helping his neighbours.

“I think it’s important that we meet on another event rather than arguing about this and that,”said Edgar Rouleau with a laugh.

“Everybody’s happy today.”

Local MNA and former NHLer, Enrico Ciccione, said he hopes the event will be a yearly tradition.

“This year is just the first one, so we took eight teams just to test it out,” he said.

“I think next year, we’ll have to block the whole street because everybody wants to play. Everybody’s joined in — it’s fantastic.”

All of the money from the hockey tournament, which is raised through the registration fees of each team, will go to to the new Lachine Social Pediatric Centre, scheduled to open in the spring.