Independent Verdun bookseller to open second location in Lachine

Verdun bookseller Philippe Sarrasin is making a leap of faith of sorts — he’s going to do something few independent book merchants contemplate in the current business climate — open another location.

Verdun is a borough blessed with a thriving independent bookseller. And likely in May, the owner will set up shop in Lachine as well. But there is a catch… @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/m2PwSw3LQB — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 30, 2018

What’s more, he’s planning on opening that second location on Notre-Dame Street in Lachine in an area marked with boarded-up windows and for-sale signs. “When I went over there,” he said, “I could see Verdun 10 years ago.”

Notre-Dame Street in Lachine could sure use a shot in the arm, and the borough's mayor, Maja Vodanovic, is working on making the bookstore the preferred supplier for the library there. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/qyosUGXKnI — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 30, 2018

He’s bought the location at 1225 Notre-Dame and is planning on opening soon. But there could be a hitch — a program his Verdun bookstore — La Librairie de Verdun — uses for a healthy chunk of business may not be available in Lachine. “We’re in a grey zone,” he said.

According to Lachine Mayor Maja Vodanovic, the previous administration centralized certain city programs previously offered by the boroughs. One of those programs in effect makes Sarrasin’s bookstore the de facto book supplier for Verdun’s local library.

The bookstore on Wellington Street is the supplier for the local library under a rule that the public library needs to buy from a local bookseller. But it isn't clear if that rule would apply to a new store in Lachine. The rule's since changed. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/zuL42rpgBS — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 30, 2018

And while there’s no current indication that the Verdun arrangement will end, there also isn’t any guarantee his store would get a similar offering in Lachine. Vodanovic told Global News she’s currently trying to extend the program in Lachine to ensure Sarrasin’s bookstore can thrive there as well. He plans on opening the Lachine store in May.