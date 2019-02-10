Winnipeg’s residential streets set to be plowed, parking ban in effect Sunday
Residential streets will start to be plowed tonight, and the City of Winnipeg is reminding you to keep your vehicles off the street.
People unaware of their zone or the rules when the ban comes into effect are being encouraged to visit the city’s public works website.
Knowing your snow zone letter is crucial in order to determine when your residential street is scheduled for clearing.
Zones E, J, L, M, O, S, and V will be cleared from Sunday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 7 a.m.
Zones A, F, H, K, N, R, and U will be cleared from Monday at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Zones B, G, I, P, Q, and T will be cleared on Monday at 7 p.m. to Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Zone D is set to be plowed on Tuesday, and zone C will follow on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
