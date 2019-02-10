Winnipeg’s residential streets set to be plowed, parking ban in effect Sunday

Residential streets will start to be plowed tonight, and the City of Winnipeg is reminding you to keep your vehicles off the street.

People unaware of their zone or the rules when the ban comes into effect are being encouraged to visit the city’s public works website.

Residential parking ban in effect 7 p.m. TONIGHT. Find your snow zone and view the schedule: https://t.co/g6zvhWeBrR #winnipeg pic.twitter.com/fzR6p5CsmE — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) February 10, 2019

Knowing your snow zone letter is crucial in order to determine when your residential street is scheduled for clearing.

READ MORE: Winnipeg implements residential parking ban

Zones E, J, L, M, O, S, and V will be cleared from Sunday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 7 a.m.

Zones A, F, H, K, N, R, and U will be cleared from Monday at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zones B, G, I, P, Q, and T will be cleared on Monday at 7 p.m. to Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Zone D is set to be plowed on Tuesday, and zone C will follow on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

