Canada
February 10, 2019 12:39 pm

London and surrounding areas could see snow, ice pellets, possible freezing rain, Environment Canada warns

By Staff 980 CFPL

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London and the surrounding areas.

Liny Lamberink/980 CFPL
A A

Environment Canada is warning that mix of snow and freezing rain may be on the way for Tuesday.

The national weather agency has issued a special weather statement for London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, as well as eastern and western Middlesex County.

READ MORE: Winter weather causes -30 degree windchill values, and a Hwy. 402 closure


Global News
Help us improve GlobalNews.ca
Take the survey now!
Story continues below

The statement said a mix of snow and ice pellets should touch down overnight on Monday. After the pellets drop, forecasters are calling for the precipitation to turn into freezing rain then rain through Tuesday as milder air reaches the region.

In the wake of cold air and a low-pressure system, the London-area will see snow return Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Cancellations, closures and collisions: Freezing rain makes presence felt in London region

There is no word on how much precipitation will fall on Tuesday, but Environment Canada says travel may be impacted.

The weather agency added that a freezing rain warning may be required as the weather event draws closer.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Eastern
Environment Canada
Freezing Rain
ice pellets
Komoka
London
Middlesex County
Monday
Ontario
Parkhill
Precipitation
Snow
Special Weather Statement
Strathroy
Tuesday
Weather
Western

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.