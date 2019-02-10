London and surrounding areas could see snow, ice pellets, possible freezing rain, Environment Canada warns

Environment Canada is warning that mix of snow and freezing rain may be on the way for Tuesday.

The national weather agency has issued a special weather statement for London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, as well as eastern and western Middlesex County.

The statement said a mix of snow and ice pellets should touch down overnight on Monday. After the pellets drop, forecasters are calling for the precipitation to turn into freezing rain then rain through Tuesday as milder air reaches the region.

In the wake of cold air and a low-pressure system, the London-area will see snow return Tuesday night.

There is no word on how much precipitation will fall on Tuesday, but Environment Canada says travel may be impacted.

The weather agency added that a freezing rain warning may be required as the weather event draws closer.