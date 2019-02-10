Woman in critical condition after parking garage shooting in Etobicoke

Toronto police say one woman is suffering life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting in Etobicoke on Sunday.

Officers responded to a call at 6:50 a.m. in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Silver Moon Drive, just west of Park Lawn Road.

Investigators said a woman was found without any vital signs when police arrived on the scene. She was rushed to hospital for treatment.

According to reports, police said the shooting took place inside a parking garage and numerous people were seen running away from the area at the time.

The investigation is ongoing and there is currently no information on suspects.

SHOOTING:

Lake Shore Bl + Silver Moon Dr

-Police o/s

-Have located a victim

-Woman suffering injuries

-Injuries very serious

-VSA

-EMS rushed to scene

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) February 10, 2019

Help us improve GlobalNews.ca Take the survey now!