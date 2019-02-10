Woman in critical condition after parking garage shooting in Etobicoke
Toronto police say one woman is suffering life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting in Etobicoke on Sunday.
Officers responded to a call at 6:50 a.m. in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Silver Moon Drive, just west of Park Lawn Road.
Investigators said a woman was found without any vital signs when police arrived on the scene. She was rushed to hospital for treatment.
According to reports, police said the shooting took place inside a parking garage and numerous people were seen running away from the area at the time.
The investigation is ongoing and there is currently no information on suspects.
