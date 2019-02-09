1st Canadian on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ gets shoutout from official Canada Twitter account

The first Canadian to compete on the hit show RuPaul’s Drag Race earned quite the high-profile endorsement on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto-born Brooke Lynn Hytes, who will appear on the upcoming 11th season, received a shoutout from the official @Canada Twitter account.

“Canada is behind you as strut your way towards becoming one fierce superstar!” the tweet said.

The Canada account is operated by the federal government with the aim of “showcasing Canada to the world.” It features prominent citizens along with bite-sized lessons in history, geography and culture.

I love that my country supports the art of drag! GO CANADA!!! 🇨🇦🇨🇦 — Metalhead Unicorn@FE2019🤘🦄 (@SkylierRain) February 9, 2019

The comment earned a mostly positive reaction from Twitter users — Canadian pride was a major theme.

“I love that my country supports the art of drag,” one fan said. “GO CANADA.”

moving to Canada where art is appreciated pic.twitter.com/RBN7UAZ4sk — Mike 🏝 (@majtague) February 9, 2019

Another joked that they were “moving to Canada where art is appreciated.”

Hytes reacted to the tweet as well, saying “SO proud to be representing the #TrueNorthStrongandFierce.”

SO proud to be representing the #TrueNorthStrongandFierce! ❤️🇨🇦 https://t.co/nbCAIre6ID — Brooke Lynn Hytes (@Bhytes1) February 9, 2019

The new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres on Thursday, Feb. 28, on OutTV. Fifteen contestants will battle it out for a grand prize of US$100,000.

The 2019 cast members were introduced live on YouTube late last month.

“I’ve been watching the show since the very beginning and it’s something I never thought I’d be able to do because I’m Canadian,” Hytes said in the video.

“I have to be legal to work here, and I made it happen. I make stuff happen, what can I say?”

With files from The Canadian Press and Katie Scott, Global News

