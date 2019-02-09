Junior hockey: Rockets rally, beat Cougars; Vipers defeat Vees

A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 4, Prince George 3

At Kelowna, the Rockets rallied from a 3-1 deficit with three unanswered goals to defeat the Cougars.

Nolan Foote, with two goals, his team-leading 27th and 28th markers of the season, Cayde Augustine, with his first, and Mark Liwiski, with his sixth, scored for Kelowna (22-26-4-1).

.@Topping11 got @CaydeAugy21 post game…. and the rest of the media scrum pic.twitter.com/znDRw7lXTw — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 9, 2019

The Rockets trailed 3-1 after the first period and 3-2 after 40 minutes. Foote netted his second of the night at 8:05 of the third to make it 3-3, with Liwiski scoring the game-winner at 12:10. Foote’s first goal was a shorthanded effort at 18:14 of the first.

READ MORE: WHL Roundup: Friday, February 8, 2019

Cole Moberg, who opened the scoring at 13:13 of the first, and Josh Curtis, with two goals, replied for Prince George (16-31-4-2). Curtis scored twice in three minutes, at 16:13 to make it 2-0, then at 19:07 to make it 3-1.

The Cougars, who outshot the Rockets 31-25, are now winless in 12 games.

James Porter started in net for Kelowna, but lasted just 20 minutes, stopping 13 of 16 shots. Roman Basran was 15-for-15 in relief. For Prince George, Taylor Gauthier started, but left halfway through the third with what the team called an upper-body injury. He stopped 17 of 20 shots, with 15-year-old prospect Tyler Brennan going 4-for-5 in relief.

Help us improve GlobalNews.ca Take the survey now!

Prince George was 2-for-4 on the power play while Kelowna was 1-for-5. The attendance was 4,727.

In WHL action for Saturday, Feb. 9, Kelowna visits Kamloops. On Friday, Vancouver beat Kamloops 3-1.

In B.C. Division standings, Vancouver (36-13-2-1) leads the five-team pack with 75 points. Victoria (26-22-1-2) is second with 55 points with Kelowna third at 49. Kamloops (20-26-4-1) is fourth with 45 with Prince George last with 38.

In Western Conference standings, Kelowna is in a three-way race for the conference’s final two playoff spots. The Rockets are seventh with 49 points while Seattle (20-26-5-0) is eighth with 46. Kamloops is ninth with 45. Kelowna has played 53 games, Seattle has played 52 and Kamloops has played 51.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vernon 3, Penticton 2 (OT)

At Penticton, Lane Zablocki scored twice, including the game-winning goal in overtime, as the Vipers rallied to beat the Interior Division-leading Vees.

Game Recap: Read up on tonights thrilling OT win in Penticton.https://t.co/60H37NU8mE pic.twitter.com/RQcvpcZePY — Vernon Vipers (@VernonVipers) February 9, 2019

Jack Judson also scored for Vernon (23-19-7-3), which trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after the second. After Judson scored on the power play at 4:30 of the third to make it 2-1, Zablocki levelled the score at 19:42. In overtime, Zablocki ended the game at 3:56 with his seventh goal of the season.

Eric Linell, at 14:05 of the first, and Mason Snell, at 16:54 of the second, replied for Penticton (33-14-2-2).

Vernon scores with 1:06 to go in overtime to take the game by a 3-2 score. The two teams meet again tomorrow night in Vernon at 6:00. Final shots 36-35 Vipers — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) February 9, 2019

The shots on goal were 36-35 for Vernon. Aidan Porter, the game’s first star, made 33 saves for the Vipers, with Jack LaFontaine, the game’s third star, making 33 stops for the Vees.

Vernon was 1-for-7 on the power play while Penticton was 1-for-4. The attendance was 3,086.

Chilliwack 2, West Kelowna 1

At Chilliwack, Matt Holmes scored what stood up as the game-winning goal early in the third as the Chiefs edged the visiting Warriors.

Kevin Wall, who opened the scoring at 6:15 of the first period, also scored for league-leading Chilliwack (39-12-1-0), which was outshot 33-28. Bennett Norlin, at 8:15 of the first to make it 1-1, replied for West Kelowna (26-24-0-1).

A fantastic defensive effort versus the BCHL's top team still wasn't enough to defeat the Chilliwack Chiefs Friday night. Warriors hope to bounce back versus the @BCHLKings Saturday night. RECAP: https://t.co/dmwKxaTkbd 📸: @garrettjames22 #JustOneGame #BCHL pic.twitter.com/MsrPAKgL0s — West-K Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) February 9, 2019

Connor Hopkins stopped 26 shots for the Warriors while Daniel Chenard stopped 32 shots for the Chiefs.

Both teams were blanked on the power play, with West Kelowna going 0-for-3 and Chilliwack going 0-for-2. The attendance was 1,999.

Salmon Arm 3, Trail 2

At Trail, Ethan Langenegger stopped 30 of 32 shots for Salmon Arm as the Silverbacks skated to a narrow road win over the Smoke Eaters.

Nikolas Sombrowski, Trevor Adams and Matthew Verboon scored for Salmon Arm (26-20-4-1), which led 2-1 after 40 minutes following a scoreless first period. Verboon netted what stood up as the game winner just 21 seconds into the third. That goal, his 23rd of the season, made it 3-1.

3-2 win over Trail to start the weekend! One first BCHL goal, and two other players with first BCHL points! RECAP: https://t.co/R8J73oAhF4 pic.twitter.com/NiBQHbtGaV — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) February 9, 2019

Tyler Ghirardosi and Hayden Rowan replied for Trail (19-23-7-3). Rowan closed out the scoring at 4:20 of the third. Adam Marcoux stopped 30 of 33 shots for the Smoke Eaters.

Salmon Arm was 0-for-3 on the power play while Trail was 1-for-2. The attendance was 1,762.

In BCHL action for Saturday, Feb. 9, Penticton visits Vernon in an anticipated rematch, West Kelowna is in Powell River (31-20-1-0) and Salmon Arm is in Trail again.

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Golden 6, Grand Forks 1

At Golden, Chad MciLwain scored two goals, as he opened and closed the scoring, as the Rockets routed the Border Bruins.

Bryce Trimmer, with two goals, Kale Wareham and Dominic Turner also scored for Golden (21-21-2-0-2). Josh Garlough-Bell, at 15:09 of the first to make it 1-1, replied for Grand Forks (17-24-1-0-2).

The Rockets scored twice in the second to go ahead 3-1, then added three more markers in the third.

Ross King faced 27 shots for Grand Forks, making 31 saves. For Golden, Ryan Baker faced 39 shots, stopping 38.

The Border Bruins were 1-for-11 on the power play while the Rockets were 3-for-15. The attendance was 260.

Sicamous 1, Summerland 0

At Sicamous, Cole Steinke posted the shutout, stopping all 25 shots fired his way, as the Eagles blanked the Steam.

And the eagles win the game!!! 1-0! — Sicamous Eagles (@Sicamous_Eagles) February 9, 2019

Trysten Brookman scored the game’s only goal for Sicamous (15-20-3-0-5). Brookman’s marker came at 13:01 of the third period. Jared Breitkreuz stopped 33 of 34 shots for Summerland (22-18-2-0-2).

Both teams were 0-for-6 on the power play. The attendance was not available.

Chase 4, Revelstoke 3

At Chase, Evan Vinterlik had a three-point outing for Chase, with two goals and an assist, as the Heat upset the Grizzlies.

Tyson Lampreau and Breckin Erichuk also scored for Chase (13-28-2-0-2), which led 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 after the second. Breckin Erichuk scored at 10:41 to make it 4-2 for the Heat.

Carter Anderson, Nathan Bailer and Kaeden Patrick, at 16:01 to make it 4-3, replied for Revelstoke (37-6-0-0-0), which has the league’s second-best record. The Grizzlies, who have 44 more points than Chase (74 to 30), outshot the Heat 42-27.

Noah Desouza made 23 saves for Revelstoke, with Geoff Drought making 39 saves for Chase.

Revelstoke was 0-for-6 on the power play while the Heat were 1-for-4. The attendance was 284.

Osoyoos 5, North Okanagan 2

At Armstrong, Osoyoos scored four times in the first period, including two from Brandon Della Paolera, as the Coyotes beat the Knights.

Tyler Badger, Blake Astorino and Austin O’Neill also scored for Osoyoos (15-25-2-0-1), which led 4-0 and 4-2 at the period breaks.

Nicholas Teale and Jett Saharchuk replied for North Okanagan (15-28-0-1-0), which outshot Osoyoos 41-29.

Game final: 5-2 Della Paolera (O’Neil), Badger PP (O’Neil/Kriese), Della Paolera (unassisted), Astorino (L Holz), O’Neil (unassisted)

SOG: OC 29, @NOKnights 41 — Osoyoos Coyotes (@KIJHLCoyotes) February 9, 2019

Daniel Paul stopped 39 shots for Osoyoos. For North Okanagan, Caedon Bellmann started but lasted just 14 minutes, stopping 7-of-10 shots. Bobby Milligan was 17-of-19 in relief.

The Coyotes were 1-for-7 on the power play while the Knights were 0-for-6. The attendance was 123.

In KIJHL action for Saturday, Feb. 9, league-leading Kelowna (38-2-1-0-2) visits Armstrong to play North Okanagan, Grand Forks is in Kimberley (38-4-1-0-1), Summerland travels to Revelstoke and Osoyoos hosts Sicamous.

Safe travels to all @KIJHL teams hitting the road for games today. Regardless of weather conditions, road conditions/closures, make sure to thank those professionals behind the wheel for getting to games safely. They’re the unsung heroes that most people don’t see. — Tim Hogg (@ThoggPxP) February 8, 2019