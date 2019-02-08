Victims in Johnny G’s shootout died of ‘simultaneous gunshots’, police say

Two men who died in a shootout at a Main Street restaurant have been identified by Winnipeg police.

Police said Friday that Anthony Brian Cromastey, 30, and Rodney Albert Kirton, 25, died as a result of simultaneous gunshots to each other.

A staff member at Johnny G’s was also the victim of a firearm-related injury during the incident. She was taken to hospital, treated and released.

Police said a third man, Brandon Lee Gordon, 18, assaulted Kirton directly after he had been shot.

Gordon is in custody facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

Both handguns have been recovered by police.

