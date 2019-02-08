Ariana Grande clashes with Grammys producer over cancelled appearance

Ariana Grande refused a slot at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards this Sunday as a result of a disagreement between the singer and the event’s producers.

Longtime Grammys producer, Ken Ehrlich, spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday regarding the matter. He claimed his team “felt it was too late for [Grande] to pull something together.”

Grande, 25, quickly fired back at his comments over Twitter, claiming Ehrlich was actually lying. “I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken,” she wrote.

“It was when my creativity and self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend.”

The Bang Bang singer was reportedly taken aback after the producers wouldn’t allow her to perform one of the songs from her brand new album, Thank U, Next (2019). Her latest smash-hit 7 Rings, was reportedly one of the three.

When Grande refused their offer, the producers allegedly said she could only play a portion of the songs as part of a “medley,” as long as they could choose the other songs. It was at that point the singer declined the spot altogether.

Grande did not comment on her decision to drop the Grammys until Ehrlich himself pointed the finger toward her.

A number of dedicated “Arianators” reached out to the singer over Twitter questioning whether the producer’s comments were true.

Grande then screenshotted the interview and addressed her fans’ concerns. “Mhmm, here it is! ‘Too late for her to pull something together…'” she quoted.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut, but now you’re lying about me,” she claimed about the producer.

mhmmm here it is ! “too late for her to pull something together……” pic.twitter.com/YwuBOUkZjr — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

The singer claimed she “offered three different songs” to the producers.

“It’s about collaboration [and] feeling supported,” she wrote. “It’s about art and honesty, not politics, not doing favours or playing games.”

“I’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me,” she continued. “I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.”

i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

“Hope that helps everyone understand my decision,” she added. “I am still grateful for the acknowledgement this year.”

Grande is now a six-time Grammy nominee. Two of those nods came this year, for “Best Pop Solo Performance” on God is a Woman, as well as “Best Pop Vocal Album” for Sweetener (2018).

hope that helps everyone understand my decision. i am still grateful for the acknowledgement this year. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

After seeing her face littered across L.A. Billboards and public transportation promoting for the long-awaited event, Grande joked, “Passed a Grammys bus with my face on it [while] typing this.”

passed a Grammy’s bus with my face on it typing those. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

“Anyf**kingway,” she concluded.

As of this writing, neither Ehrlich nor any other spokeperson for the Grammys has replied to Grande’s claims.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

