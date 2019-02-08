School and other cancellations in southern Manitoba for Friday
A A
CANCELLATIONS FOR FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 8
No classes for Prairie Rose School Divison Region A: Miami School, Roland School, Carman Elementary, Carman Collegiate, and Elm Creek School.
Brandon School Division buses will not be operating outside the City of Brandon.
No classes for Turtle Mountain School Division.
All schools closed in Rolling River School Division.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.