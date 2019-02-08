Politics
February 8, 2019 1:48 am

Democrats, Republicans appear close to deal to avoid another government shutdown

By Alan Fram and Andrew Taylor The Associated Press

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that border security was essential and not something that was optional, as members of both parties try to come to a deal to avert a government shutdown. He also called acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker a "fine man" as he faces a potential subpoena to testify before Congress.

A A

Congressional bargainers seem close to clinching a border security agreement that would avert a new government shutdown.

Leaders of both parties are voicing optimism and the top GOP negotiator is saying he believes President Donald Trump would back the emerging accord.

WATCH: Feb. 5 — Republican senators hopeful Trump will make deal on border security with Democrats

It could take days to nail down final details and unexpected problems could develop, especially with Trump’s penchant for head-snapping changes of mind.

But participants say a handshake could come any day on a spending package for physical barriers along the Southwest border and other security measures.

READ MORE: Arizona border town to Trump — tear down the razor wire on this wall or we will sue

An accord would end a confrontation that has dominated the opening weeks of divided government.

Congress has until Feb. 15 to approve an agreement before the government runs out of money.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
border security deal
border wall
border wall deal
Donald Trump
donald trump border security deal
Government Shutdown
government shutdown deal
US Border Wall
US government shutdown
us government shutdown deal

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.